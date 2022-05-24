Leitrim building contractor wins National Irish Construction Excellence Award

At the Irish Construction Excellence awards 2022 held on May 14 in the Convention Centre, Dublin, Ballinamore-based construction company, Sammon Developments Limited were named the Winners in the Category “Residential – Social & Affordable Housing Under €3m”.

Sligo County Council, the clients of the four storey, 14 apartment block, nominated Sammon Developments Limited for the award following the exemplary high standard of completion of the “Harbour View Development in Co Sligo”.

To be considered as finalists for the ICE Awards Sammon Developments had to go through a lengthy process of applications to meet the criteria and once selected as 1 of 3 finalists in all of Ireland for the award, they had to sit in front of a judging panel in early March in Dublin to present the project and merit its existence with “Construction Excellence 2022” in their category.

Gavin Sammon, Director, said, “We are a family run construction company involved in a lot of private and public works projects throughout the North West and Midlands and we like to think we can compete with our peers. This is a huge achievement for us and acknowledges the hard work of the team to deliver award winning projects”.