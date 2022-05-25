Funding announced for fisheries conservation in Leitrim

Inland Fisheries Ireland, the state agency with responsibility for the protection and conservation of freshwater fish and habitats, is awarding funding to 34 projects in 14 counties under the ‘Habitats and Conservation Scheme 2022’.
In Leitrim, funding to the value of €6,150 has been awarded to Dromahair Anglers under the Salmon and Sea Trout Rehabilitation, Conservation and Protection Fund for a Habitat management plan on the Bonet River at Dromahair, Co Leitrim to identify a prioritised list of measures for the restoration and enhancement of river habitats to revive salmon stocks in the system.
Under two separate funds, the Salmon and Sea Trout Rehabilitation, Conservation and Protection Fund and the Midland Fisheries Fund, eligible angling clubs, commercial fishermen and fishery owners were invited to apply for financial assistance to support fisheries conservation projects in their local areas.
€1,053,390 in funding for 34 projects has been approved so far this year, going to projects based in Cavan (€35K), Cork (€12K), Donegal (€90K), Dublin (€12K), Galway (€115K), Leitrim (€6K), Limerick (€116K), Louth (€45K), Mayo (€130K), Meath (€224K), Monaghan (€30K), Westmeath (€66K), Wexford (€30K), Wicklow (€9K) and a national project (€135K). Examples of awards granted fisheries conservation funding include:
