28 May 2022

Once again Leitrim proves itself to be a cycling treasure

28 May 2022 4:00 PM

‘Just like in days gone by, bicycles could be spotted outside shops, cafes and pubs throughout Drumshanbo. 

The festival was filled with the sounds of laughter, the crunching of gravel under spoked tyres, the squeaking of bicycle brakes, bells ringing, poetry, music and good conversation,’ said Jo Sachs-Eldridge, organiser Leitrim Cycling Festival.

 

Leitrim Cycling Festival 2022 brought people to Drumshanbo not just from Leitrim but from Donegal, Louth, Sligo, Galway, Roscommon and Dublin as well as other further flung places such as Germany, New Jersey and New Zealand. Some arrived on a whim, some on a recommendation, some returned with delight.

Yet however they came they all enjoyed exploring Leitrim by bicycle and the magical programme of activities put together by the festival team. 

Leitrim Cycling Festival is more than just a celebration of bicycles – it is a celebration of communities. As the festival grows each year, as people return, bringing friends and family with them, so the community grows. 

At this year’s festival little ones learnt to cycle, some completed their biggest cycle yet, some rediscovered the joy of cycling, some shrieked while cycling the many crazy bikes on site, some discovered the 7km downhill from Bencroy and some took part in the art, poetry, puppetry, feasting, singing, dancing, ice baths and slow bicycle races. 

The Leitrim Cycling Festival team worked closely with the community to bring together their fullest programme to date. Whether you were new to cycling or had been cycle commuting or cycle touring for years there really was something for everyone. 

As part of BikeWeek, Leitrim Cycling Festival 2022 was supported by Leitrim County Council, Leitrim Sports Partnership and Leitrim Tourism. 

The festival team would also like to thank all who contributed to the festival including Drumshanbo Tidy Towns, Moran’s Bike Shop, Trailblazers, Lough Allen Adventure, Electric Bike Trails, Eileen O’Toole, Wayne Frankham, Grainne McMenamin, Johnny Gogan, Fiona Heenan, Brían Farrell, Brendan Barry, Leitrim Branch of DSI, Scollan’s Gala, The Shed Distillery and all the people who helped out in a myriad of ways. 

Photo credits: Mariusz Zaremba, Mat Warren and Alice Reynolds

