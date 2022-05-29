Congratulations to Manor Chemist community team

Congratulations to Manor Chemists who made it to the final eight out of 271 for the community pharmacy team team of the year at the Irish Pharmacy Awards which took place on May 21 in the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road, Dublin 4.
The Irish Pharmacy Awards recognise excellence and innovation. This year, the awards served as a salute to all the community pharmacy staff and teams, working at the frontline, who have gone above and beyond during unprecedented challenges and under immense pressure.
The awards are not just a celebration of success, but a platform of gratitude.
