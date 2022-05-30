Search

Have your say on local needs in the Lough MacNean area

The Lough MacNean Sculpture Trail is located in Glenfarne woods in north Leitrim. The sculpture trail comprises 11 pieces which are to be found around the shores of upper and lower Lough MacNean. There are two trails one of which is family cycle friendly. Glenfarne demesne cycle/walk trail is Circa 4 Km, 1.5hr, easy. Lough MacNean trail is 2.5 Km, 1 hour, easy.

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

30 May 2022 1:18 PM

Border Transition is a community-led project that is seeking to understand the needs of the Lough MacNean area and to then develop future solutions that will benefit both the communities and the environment.
Although the ‘Lough MacNean area’ is not an exactly defined geography, for the purposes of the project, it takes in the locations of Belcoo, Co Fermanagh, Blacklion, Co Cavan; Cashel, Co Fermanagh; Glenfarne, Co Leitrim; Killesher, Co Fermanagh and Kiltyclogher, Co Leitrim.
In order to include as many views as possible, a short survey had been designed. All responses are anonymous and it takes just 10 minutes to complete online.
The aim is to build up a comprehensive picture of local needs. The survey is available to complete at https://bit.ly/3M0x71u 
The results of the survey, will be shared at a public event on Thursday, June 30 7.30 – 9.30pm in the Larganess Centre, Florencecourt, Co Fermanagh. Email andy@icban.com to register your place.

