Get your final nominations in for Leitrim as 'The Best Place to Holiday in Ireland 2022'

As the closing date for entries for the ‘Best Place to Holiday in Ireland 2022’ approaches, its emerged that Leitrim has received 6 nominations so far, the same number as Sligo and County Down.

More than 450 people have entered the competition from every county in Ireland and 80 of them have nominated various locations in County Cork. With the closing date of June 7th fast approaching, Cork leads the way while Monaghan lies in second on 60 and Kerry is third on 49.

Waterford, Dublin, Donegal, Mayo, Galway, Clare and Wexford make up the top ten, followed by Leitrim, Sligo and Down in joint 11th.

The ‘Best Place to Holiday in Ireland’ initiative was launched by The Irish Times in association with Fáilte Ireland as the country gears up for what promises to be the first ‘normal’ summer in three years.

Wherever your favourite holiday destination is on the island of Ireland – be it a town, village, city, island, or distinct region - it has a chance to secure the coveted title of ‘The Best Place to Holiday in Ireland’. To be in with a chance to claim the title all you have to do is write a short submission explaining what makes it a special holiday destination.

All the nominated locations will be judged on a range of criteria including natural amenities, built environment, sustainability, tourism services, diversity, the warmth of the welcome, transport links, accommodation supply, cost and of course the X factor.

“Our aim is to discover some great places, explore them, and share them with the world. Our panel of judges and researchers will travel the highways and byways of Ireland looking out for perfect hideaways as well as checking out better-known destinations. We want people in each of the 32 counties – including Leitrim - to help us identify these special locations as soon as possible – it doesn’t matter whether you live there or are a visitor.”

Emma Woods, Head of Marketing Communications at Fáilte Ireland, commented: “We are pleased to be sponsoring the Irish Times search for ‘The Best Place to Holiday in Ireland’. It provides a perfect opportunity to showcase some of the stunning destinations across Ireland and for people here to share their favourite places to holiday at home, hopefully inspiring others to discover new experiences in the months ahead. The domestic market will be important to the recovery of the Irish tourism sector this year and this partnership is one aspect of how Fáilte Ireland is focussing on driving demand for short breaks year-round through its Keep Discovering advertising campaign.”

Anyone can enter by writing a short pitch about their favourite place to holiday in Ireland – no longer than 300 words – stating why you think it should win. To nominate a place in Leitrim go to www.irishtimes.com/bestplace

But with the closing on Tuesday June 7th, people need to get their entries in fast.