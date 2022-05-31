Water main replacement works set to begin in South Leitrim

In early June, Irish Water will begin replacing 4.2km of old water mains in the Corraleehan area of South Leitrim.

The works, which are due to commence in the coming days along the L5346, R202 and L1345-2, will also lessen the amount of drinking water lost into the ground and improve water pressure for homes in the area.

Declan Cawley, Leakage Reduction Programme Regional Lead with Irish Water: “Working in partnership with Leitrim County Council, we have prioritised leakage reduction works to those areas which need it most. This project will significantly reduce the number of bursts and outages from Kiltyhugh to Derriniver. The works will safeguard the supply in the region now and into the future.”

Road closure

In order to minimise impact on customers work will be limited to short sections. However, a road closure is necessary along the L5346 and L1345-2 to safely deliver these necessary works.

Meanwhile, traffic will be reduced to one lane on the R202 with traffic lights in place for the duration of the works in the area. Local and emergency traffic will be facilitated at all times.

The works may also require some short-term water interruptions, but the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned water interruptions.

“We are aware that works of this nature can cause some disruption. We would like to assure the public that, together with Leitrim County Council and our contractor Farrans Construction, we are working to minimise any inconvenience over the course of the works," said Mr Cawley.

Customers can contact Irish Water on 1800 278 278 if they have any queries relating to the project.