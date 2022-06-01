Leitrim crime figures down but public order numbers up

There was welcome news this week that Leitrim crime levels are down on 2021 according to preliminary Garda statistics presented to the Joint Policing Committee meeting.



Chief Superintendent Aidan Glacken was delighted to inform the committee that the crime figures comparing the first half of 2022 to 2021 showed a decrease across a number of offences.

Burglaries are down 33%, sexual offences are -27% along with domestic instances decreased by 22%. Criminal damage offences have decreased along with serious road traffic injuries.



Chief Superintendent Glacken admitted that public order and drunken behaviour has increased this year, which was to be expected with all Covid restrictions lifted and normal numbers of revellers returning to social outings and events.

However, assaults in Leitrim have increased by 73% along with public order offences by 72% and drunkeness offences by 283%.

The number of drug possessions have decreased across the county but the Chief Supt explained that Gardai are focusing on organised crime more than simple day to day searches.

This means the investigations into drugs are targeting the groups and individuals behind the sale and delivery of drugs into Leitrim.



He said more resources on drugs, including two new garda personnel into Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station, will be deployed next month.

Leitrim Gardai have seen an increase in the number of people driving while intoxicated and as a result late night check points are a priority for the area.

In relation to drugs, Cllr Justin Warnock asked if Gardai can search public buildings, walk the streets, go onto public transport with sniffer drug detection dogs. He asked “can more be done?”



He said drugs are a “very serious issue” in all of our communities and it is an issue we must all face up to.

Chief Supt Glacken said Sligo Leitrim Gardai are part of a regional drugs team that is based in Galway.

Gardai work with Revenue and other agencies in their investigation into organised crime and drug distribution. Chief Supt Glacken said Gardai have access to dogs to conduct searches but they must always be “with cause” and based on intelligence to give people their right to privacy.



He confirmed there has been a rise in the use of cocaine in driving and public order offences.

He said the fight against drugs is not just a policing issue but needs to be tackled along with health advice, education, welfare and social solutions.