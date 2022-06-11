Have your say on proposed tree and vegetation management along the Bonet River

The OPW are having an open consultation on proposed tree and vegetation management along the Bonet River, Dromahair.

The OPW (as the Commissioners of Public Works in Ireland) has statutory responsibility for the maintenance of drainage schemes completed under the Arterial Drainage Acts 1945 and 1995, as amended.

The application site is located along a 4km section of the River Bonet, downstream and to the west of Dromahair village, from Townparks to Lough Gill, Co. Leitrim. The Bonet River flows into Lough Gill SAC at the downstream extent of the proposed maintenance works.

This maintenance work is an obligation as part of the OPW’s statutory function in providing maintenance on the River Bonet under the 1945 Arterial Drainage Act. The purpose of these proposed work is to ensure trees and vegetation are managed with a balanced approach to flood conveyance. Maintenance consists of selective tree management to include removal and pruning of tree limb and bush removal in line with OPW best practices. Furthermore, there are accumulations of woody debris at two locations within the river channel which have been identified for removal.

The OPW are now required to carry out an appropriate assessment of the implications of the proposed works, alone and in combination with other plans and projects, on the integrity of a Natura 2000 site in view of its conservation objectives.

An Appropriate Assessment Screening and Natura Impact Statement for the OPW Bonet Arterial Drainage Scheme – Proposed Tree & Vegetation Management, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim.



The OPW shall have regard to any submissions or observations received during this public consultation when arriving at a decision. The OPW will also consult with the National Parks and Wildlife Service.



Any person or organisation can make a submission in relation to this consultation. Submissions will be accepted until Friday 1st July 2022, up to 5pm. You can make a submission via email: please email your submission to nis@opw.ie



For more details visit: https://www.gov.ie/en/consultation/3e6eb-proposed-tree-and-vegetation-management-along-the-bonet-river-co-leitrim/