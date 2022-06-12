Summer is here - Leitrim's outdoor pool is open!

Drumshanbo Outdoor pool
You know Summer is here when Leitrim's outdoor pool re-opens!
Drumshanbo outdoor pool at Acres Lake re-opened this month and is currently open 4-8pm daily for open swim.
For more details call Aura Leitrim Leisure on 071 96 71771 or visit Drumshanbo Outdoor Swimming pool page for updates.
A Ukrainian cinema evening was held at Carrick Cineplex on Monday, May 30 organised by Leitrim Community Policing Unit, Carrick Cineplex, Local Link and Leitrim Dev Company. Pic: Willie Donnellan
