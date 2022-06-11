Search

11 Jun 2022

Age & Opportunity grants for 39 Leitrim groups

Tipperary groups receive €18,650 to fund physical activity for older people

Leitrim groups receive €19,580 in funding under the Age & Opportunity Active National Grant Scheme.

Reporter:

Donal O'Grady

11 Jun 2022 6:30 PM

Thirty-nine groups across Leitrim have secured a share of €19,580 in funding under the Age & Opportunity Active National Grant Scheme.

The grants scheme is a combined initiative from  Age & Opportunity and Sport Ireland.

The successful Leitrim groups are:

  • Lough Rynn Kayaking Club
  • Fenagh Active Age ARA
  • Manorhamilton ICA
  • Solar Orienteering Club
  • Carrick-on-Shannon ICA,
  • Corryeolus Women's Group
  • Ballinamore Women's Group
  • Aughavas Community Centre
  • Ballinamore Nursing Home
  • Topline Mohill Community and Sport Hub
  • Leitrim Sports Partnership
  • Manorhamilton Community Tennis Club
  • Breffni Community Development CLG
  • Kiltoghert Women's Group
  • Aughavas/Cloone Active Age
  • Gorvagh Community Centre
  • Ballinamore Day Service (formerly Mohill Day Service)
  • Drumkeeran Day Care Centre
  • Tullaghan Development Association
  • Leitrim Association of People with Disabilities (LAPWD)
  • Glenfarne ICA
  • Ballinamore Men's Shed
  • Drumreilly Development Association
  • Carrigallen Day Care
  • Blacklion Day Service
  • Club Cluainin Active Age Group
  • Carrick-on-Shannon Active Age
  • Killargue Community Development Association
  • St Patrick's Hospital
  • Gortletteragh Autumn Club ARA
  • Glencar ICA
  • Ballinaglera Day Care Centre
  • Dromahair Wednesday Club ARA
  • Eslin Women's Group
  • Annaduff ICA
  • Aughavas ICA
  • 24/7 Family Carers
  • Gaelic 4 Mothers & Others
  • St Mary's GAA Club
  • Killenummery Women's Group

