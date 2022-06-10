Search

10 Jun 2022

Meet Leitrim Rose candidate: Shannon Hensey

Our 2022 Rose will be picked on Saturday, June 11 in the Bush Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon

Shannon Hensey

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

10 Jun 2022 5:44 PM

My name is Shannon Hensey. I’m from Drumshanbo. I am the youngest from a family of five. I am very lucky to be sponsored by Kilronan Castle Hotel & Spa, where I work, in conjunction with my studies, as an accommodation assistant. I am studying Medical Biotechnology at ATU Sligo. I have just completed my first year.

What is the most important issue affecting young people in Irish society today?
There is a long list of issues that young Irish people are facing today, but for me, the most important is mental health. As the saying goes, “your health is your wealth” and that goes for mental health too. Especially over the last couple of years people from all around the globe have suffered mentally with everything but I feel there has been major changes for young people that have impacted mental health.

Why did I want to get involved in the Rose of Tralee?
I got involved in the Rose of Tralee because I remember watching it on TV as a child and just feeling the magic and excitement. So when I was given the opportunity to go for Leitrim rose I was delighted! To be involved in something that is a big part in the Irish culture and that my grandparents and great-grandparents would have watched is a privilege.

