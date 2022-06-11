Leitrim Community Policing Unit helps welcome Ukrainian people to our county

A Ukrainian cinema evening was held at Carrick Cineplex on Monday, May 30 organised by Leitrim Community Policing Unit, Carrick Cineplex, Local Link and Leitrim Dev Company. Pic: Willie Donnellan
A Ukrainian cinema evening was held at Carrick Cineplex on Monday, May 30 organised by Leitrim Community Policing Unit, Carrick Cineplex, Local Link and Leitrim Development Company for Ukrainian children who have just recently moved to Ireland. The children attended from Drumshanbo, Carrigallen, Carrick-on-Shannon, Dromahair and Mohill. Two new movie releases were shown in the Ukrainian language. They are pictured here with Garda Declan Conway, Garda Paula O'Dowd and Garda John Morgan.
Leitrim Community Policing Unit has been taking part in a number of initiatives aimed at welcoming new arrivals as a result of the ongoing war in the Ukraine.
On Wednesday, June 1, members of the Leitrim Community Policing Unit also attended an information event at the Bush Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon.
The event included representatives from a number of organisations and was aimed at helping the recently arrived Ukrainian refugees to gain valuable information on what is available for them locally.
