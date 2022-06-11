Deaths in Leitrim - Saturday, June 11, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Michéal Mc Govern, Drumcannon, Dernacrieve, Ballyconnell, Cavan



The death has occurred of Michéal Mc Govern, Sheldon, Birmingham, formerly of Drumcannon, Dernacrieve, Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan Tuesday 17th May 2022. Predeceased by his wife Elizabeth, son Leslie, parents Michael and Kathleen, brothers Pat Joe and Pete. Deeply regretted by his daughter Deborah, son-in-law Colin, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother Gene, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, relatives and friends. Requiem Mass in St. Thomas Church, Sheldon on Monday 13th June at 11am, followed by committal at Robin Hood crematorium at 12:30pm

Madge Lally (née Gilligan), Drum Road, Rathcormac, Sligo, F91 KF72 / Manorhamilton, Leitrim

June 9th 2022, peacefully in the exceptional care of North West Hospice surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved wife of Mick and adored mother of Monica, Noreen, Maggie, Michelle, Linda and Sandra. She will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her husband, daughters, sisters Maureen, Kathleen, Teresa and Bridie, brother Peter, sons-in-law Seán, Liam, Grant, Dave and Harry, cherished grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated on Saturday, June 11th, at 12noon in Saint Joseph’s Church, Ballytivnan, Sligo (F91VH73) followed by burial in Rathcormac Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be live streamed via www.churchtv.ie/stjosephschurch Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to North West Hospice online at www.feehilys.ie/pay. Those who wish to leave a condolence message may do so in private at www.feehilys.ie

Gerry McLoughlin, No 2 Cappagh, Mohill, Leitrim



Gerry McLoughlin passed away on the 8th, June, 2022, in Sligo University Hospital, surrounded by his family. He is predeceased by his beloved wife Pauline and daughter Laura, parents, brother John Joe, sisters Kay and Ita. Gerry will be forever missed by his heartbroken family, son Gavin and his partner Rachel, daughters Sinead and her husband Mark, Lisa and her partner Brian, Tracey and her partner Paul, his adored grandchildren Riaghan, Caolan, Fealagh and Caleigh, brothers Tommy, Peter and Val, sisters Mary, Geraldine and Teresa, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law,nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and his many great friends.

Funeral mass on Saturday 11th, at 10 o'clock, in St. Patrick's Church, Mohill, followed with burial in the local cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St. James's Hospital Foundation, c/o of Connell Funeral Directors, Church St, Longford, or any family member.

May they all Rest in Peace.