Deaths in Leitrim - Sunday, June 12, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Maura Browne, Celbridge, Kildare / Mohill, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Maura Browne, Celbridge, Co. Kildare and formerly of Clonee, Gortletteragh, Co. Leitrim, Thursday 9th June 2022 peacefully at The Hermitage Clinic, Dublin. Predeceased by her parents and her brothers; Seán, Gerard and Padraig. Sadly missed by her brothers and sisters; Micheál Browne, Gertie Geoghegan, Eillish McGovern, Bríd Keenan and Eamonn Browne, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Maura will lie in repose at the residence of her sister and brother-in-law Malachy and Bríd Keenan, Clonagh, Maynooth, Co. Kildare (Eircode W23 A3Y1) on Sunday (12th June) from 3 o’ clock. Maura’s funeral service will take place on Monday at Oliver Reilly’s Funeral Home Leinster Street, Maynooth, Co. Kildare (Eircode W91 V993) at 1.00pm followed by burial to the old cemetery, Cloone, Co. Leitrim, for burial at approximately 4.30pm

Joe Keaney, Deerpark, Manorhamilton, Leitrim



Joe Keaney, Deerpark, Manorhamilton, peacefully, at his home. Pre-deceased by his parents William & Mae, sister Maura, brother Liam & nephew David. Deeply regretted by his brother Adrian, sister Agnes, nieces Mae & Barbara, relatives, friends and neighbours. Removal to St. Clare's Church, Manorhamilton, on Sunday to arrive for 1pm funeral mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, in lieu of flowers, to North West Hospice, Sligo.

Frances Brangan (née McManus) Terenure, Dublin / Drumshanbo, Leitrim



Brangan (née McManus) Frances (Terenure, Dublin and formerly Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim) 10th June 2022 peacefully in the excellent care of the staff at Ryevale Nursing Home, Leixlip. Predeceased by her beloved husband Bill and sister Kathleen. Devoted mother of Catherine, John, Helen and Anne. Very sadly missed by her family, sister Peggie, brother-in-law Dessie, sons-in-law Brian, David and Daire, daughter-in-law Christine, loving grandmother to her 8 grandchildren and great- grandmother to Isaac, extended relatives and friends. Reposing at Fanagans Funeral Home, Dundrum on Tuesday afternoon (14th June) from 3 pm to 5 pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday (15th June) at 11 am in Terenure College Chapel followed by burial at Bohernabreena Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross.

For those of you who are unable to attend the Mass, you may view it on this link https://www.churchservices.tv/terenurecollegechpl

Ann Cone (née Casey), Boyle, Roscommon



Cone Ann (nee Casey) Sidcup, Kent, England and formerly Lowparks, Boyle, Co. Roscommon. 9th of June 2022. Peacefully after a short illness bravely borne in the loving care of her family. Predeceased by her parents Phil and Mary, her brother Billy. Deeply regretted by her Son’s Phil and Tom, daughter in-law Jenna, Phil’s partner Nic, grandchildren Dylan, Finlay, Max and Oscar, Brothers Johnny (London), Michael (Boyle), Larry (London), Sister Maura Breheny (Boyle), Brother in-law Kevin Breheny (Boyle), Sister’s in-law, Nephews, Nieces, Ann’s partner Jeff, Relatives and her wide circle of friends.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 o’clock in St. Joseph’s Church Boyle followed by burial in Assylinn Cemetery. House strictly private to family and relatives. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired to the Mayo/Roscommon Hospice c/o McDermott’s funeral Directors Castlebaldwin or any family member.

Anna Lynch (née Gilroy), Moher, Milltown, Belturbet, Cavan



Anna Lynch (née Gilroy), Moher, Milltown, Belturbet, County Cavan, 11th June 2022, in her 89th year, suddenly but peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her loving husband PJ, nephews (Bernard & Brian). Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family, sons John P, Brian (Arva), Tony (Crosskeys), daughters, Olivia (Killeshandra) and Anita (Enniskillen),sisters-in-law, nephews and niece, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, relatives and friends.

Anna will repose in Lawlor's Funeral Home, Ernehill, Belturbet (H14 R583) on Sunday evening, 12th June, from 5pm to 7pm, followed by removal at 7.30pm to St. Patrick's Church, Milltown, arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Monday 13th of June at 11am in St. Patrick's Church, Milltown, followed by burial in Drumlane Cemetery.

Michéal Mc Govern, Drumcannon, Dernacrieve, Ballyconnell, Cavan



The death has occurred of Michéal Mc Govern, Sheldon, Birmingham, formerly of Drumcannon, Dernacrieve, Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan Tuesday 17th May 2022. Predeceased by his wife Elizabeth, son Leslie, parents Michael and Kathleen, brothers Pat Joe and Pete. Deeply regretted by his daughter Deborah, son-in-law Colin, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother Gene, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, relatives and friends. Requiem Mass in St. Thomas Church, Sheldon on Monday 13th June at 11am, followed by committal at Robin Hood crematorium at 12:30pm.

Raymond Lockhart, Ovens, Cork / Sligo



Lockhart (Ovens and formerly of Sligo) On June 9th 2022, unexpectedly at his home, Raymond, beloved husband Anne Collins and loving father of Adam and Sarah. Sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughter, mother Kathleen, brothers, sisters, extended family and friends.

Lying in repose at Crowley’s Funeral Home, Ballincollig on Sunday (12th June) from 6pm to 7pm for visitation followed by prayers. Requiem Mass at 11am Monday (13th) in the Church of St. Mary and St. John, Ballincollig which can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/stmjballincollig . Funeral afterwards to St Oliver’s Cemetery.

Patsy Hever, Lisdoogan, Ballymote, Sligo



Hever, Lisdoogan, Ballymote Co.Sligo 10 June 2022 Patsy, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by his brothers Michael James and John Joe. Deeply regretted by his brother Anthony, sisters Maura (Forde) Ballina, Anne (Enniscrone), sisters-in-law Claire and Maura, nephews, nieces, all relatives, former work colleagues at Aurivo Marts, kind neighbours and many friends.

Pasty will repose at The Perry Funeral Home Ballymote (F56Tk20) on Monday 13th June from 10am to 11:30am followed by removal to The Church of The Immaculate Conception Ballymote to arrive for Mass of The Resurrection at 12 noon. Burial afterwards at St. Columba's Cemetery. Family flowers only. Please donations in lieu if so desired to the Patient Comfort Fund Sligo University Hospital c/o M. Perry Funeral Director. Mass will be live streamed online, ballymoteparish.org

May they all Rest in Peace.