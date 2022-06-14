The Tuesday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Mostly cloudy conditions today
Today, Tuesday, June 14 will be mostly cloudy. There will be a fair amount of dry weather, but some light rain or drizzle at times too, mainly in the west and north of the province. Highest temperatures of 15 to 17 degrees with light to moderate south to southwest breezes.
TONIGHT
Tonight will be mainly dry in the east and south of Ireland with some clear spells. It will be cloudier in the west and north with some light rain or drizzle, mainly in coastal areas. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees with light southerly breezes.
