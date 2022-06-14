Search

16 Jun 2022

The Tuesday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Cloudy and damp

Mostly cloudy conditions today

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

14 Jun 2022 8:22 AM

Today, Tuesday, June 14 will be mostly cloudy. There will be a fair amount of dry weather, but some light rain or drizzle at times too, mainly in the west and north of the province. Highest temperatures of 15 to 17 degrees with light to moderate south to southwest breezes.

TONIGHT
Tonight will be mainly dry in the east and south of Ireland with some clear spells. It will be cloudier in the west and north with some light rain or drizzle, mainly in coastal areas. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees with light southerly breezes.

