18 Jun 2022

How to create shade in your garden

18 Jun 2022 12:05 PM

As much as we love some sunny weather it’s important to also set areas of shade in the garden.

And if you plan on entertaining it’s important to remember that not all guests will want to sit in the sun for hours, so think about creating shady spots where people can still enjoy the outdoors. 

Founder of GardeningExpress, Chris Bonnett said: “Enjoying the sun is great but I’d advise everyone to have at least some shade in their garden.

“Sometimes sitting in direct sun for a while becomes unbearable and it’s not the best thing for us. Having shady spots in your garden will give you some relief from the hot weather whilst still allowing you to enjoy the outdoors.

“This is especially important if you plan on hosting and having people over - they may not want to be in the direct sun all day.

“And if you have kids, having shady spots means they can enjoy being outside and you don’t have to worry about them being in direct sunlight too long either.

“The obvious option is to buy a parasol but you can do other things like invest in shade sails or even garden furniture with a built-in canopy.”

Ways to create shade

Invest in a parasol 
The easiest way to create a shady spot in your garden is by purchasing a parasol. You can buy free-standing ones that are easy to move around the garden, allowing you to create a shady spot anywhere.

Look into shade sails
Shade sails get hooked onto your home, trees or posts and allow a sheet to sit on top in order to block out any direct sunlight. The good thing about this option is that the sides are left open which will bring in a nice breeze.

Hanging plants 
You may not have space in your garden to grow plants and trees to create shade but the good thing is you can replicate this with hanging plants. Plants like English Ivy and Ferns are great for this because they’re full and leafy. They look great and will continue to grow in the shade which is a bonus.

Consider a pergola
Depending on the size of your garden and your budget you may want to consider a pergola stand. These are great long-term investments for those who do actually spend quite a lot of time outside. Their build provides relief from harsh sun but doesn’t completely block it out.

Invest in the right furniture
If you are someone who does prefer the shade then make sure you’re investing in the right garden furniture. Some garden sofas nowadays come with a built-in canopy. Not only will this save you the hassle of purchasing one separately but it will match your furniture and the prices of these kinds of garden sofas usually aren’t more expensive than normal garden sofas.

Use plants and trees to block the sun
Positioning tall plants and trees will create a dappled shade, which will be enough for those who are looking to get away from the sun. The Gardening Express experts recommend Cotinus Coggygria ‘Royal Purple’ or bamboo and Silver Birches for this.

