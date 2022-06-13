Grants for communities to improve local waters

Community Water Development Fund grants have been issued by the Local Authority Waters Programme (LAWPRO).
Totalling some €510,000 in grants, the latest call has seen 182 successful applications for funding in 2022, including three from Co Leitrim.
First introduced in 2018, the fund supports communities and groups to deliver projects that enhance the quality of local streams, rivers, lakes, and coastal areas.
The Leitrim groups awarded funding are:
In Cavan, funding was awarded to Killeshandra Tidy Towns - Public art and graphics celebrating local water sites and biodiversity €1,000.
Dowra Tidy Towns - Dowra Water Quality and Biodiversity Awareness and Citizens Science Project, €2,000.
Ballymagovern Village Group - Habitat & Ecology Surveys at Ballymagovern Lake, €2,500.
In Roscommon, Keadue Tidy Towns received funding for materials for planter box for pollinating friendly plants, using collected roof water, employ an ecologist to do water survey, €700.
While in Co Sligo, Ballintrillick Environmental Group T/A The Benwiskin Centre received €650 for Discovering the Biodiversity of our Local Waterways via nature walks and talks.
