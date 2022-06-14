Search

16 Jun 2022

Leitrim deaths - Tuesday, June 14, 2022

Donegal deaths, Monday, March 5th

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

14 Jun 2022 9:52 AM

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Jane Ward, Haggardstown, Dundalk, Louth / Swanlinbar, Cavan

Peacefully, at Monaghan Hospital. Wife of the late Peter, mother of Melanie (Feargal) Derryralt, Swanlinbar, Co. Cavan, grandmother of Martha, Conall and Feargal, sister of Nancy (High Wycombe) and Carmel (New Zealand). Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Melanie (Feargal), grandchildren, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Jane's funeral service will take place in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan, Eircode H12 RF78, on Thursday, 16th June 2022, at 12 noon. Link for Funeral Service: https://cam1188.click2stream.com/ Password: lcc22 House strictly private at all times No flowers please. Donations in lieu to Alzheimer's Society c/o Leydons Funeral Directors.

Gerry McIntyre, 11 Barleyfield, Bredagh, Carrigallen, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Gerry McIntyre,11 Barleyfield, Bredagh, Carrigallen and formerly of Drumhaldry, Carrigallen peacefully at Cavan General Hospital surrounded by his loving family, nurses and staff at Cavan General Hospital. Predeceased by his loving mother and father(Bridget and Willie) his brother(George) and nephew (Barry) Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife (Denise) his sons (Darren, Gavin and Adrian) His brother (Sean) and sister's in-laws, his grandchildren (Reece, Ella, Parker. Ivy, Logan and Noah) his nieces, nephews, family, friends and neighbours., Gerry will repose at his home (11 Bredagh) on Tuesday the 14th from 4pm- 8pm(house private at all other times please) Funeral Mass on Wednesday15th of June in Saint Mary's Church Drumeela at 11am followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Charles Arthur Wood Greaves, Lisduff School, Lisduff, Drumsna, Leitrim

On June 11th 2022 at Northwest Hospice Sligo. Charles passed away peacefully with his wife, who loved him so much, by his side. He is sadly missed by all his family and friends. A service in celebration of Charles’ life will be held at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan on Tuesday 14th of June at 12 noon. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired, to Northwest Hospice, Sligo.

Rose Connaughton (née Healy), Currabawn, Drumlish, Longford

Predeceased by her husband John, daughter Bernadette, sons Mark, Gerard, Pat and John. Deeply regretted by her daughters Mary and Kathleen, sons Liam and Gabriel, sisters Nanny (Athlone) and Helen (Hunter), brother Tommy (Longford), daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. House private please. Funeral Arrangements Later

May they all Rest in Peace

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media