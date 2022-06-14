Leitrim deaths - Tuesday, June 14, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Jane Ward, Haggardstown, Dundalk, Louth / Swanlinbar, Cavan



Peacefully, at Monaghan Hospital. Wife of the late Peter, mother of Melanie (Feargal) Derryralt, Swanlinbar, Co. Cavan, grandmother of Martha, Conall and Feargal, sister of Nancy (High Wycombe) and Carmel (New Zealand). Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Melanie (Feargal), grandchildren, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Jane's funeral service will take place in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan, Eircode H12 RF78, on Thursday, 16th June 2022, at 12 noon. Link for Funeral Service: https://cam1188.click2stream.com/ Password: lcc22 House strictly private at all times No flowers please. Donations in lieu to Alzheimer's Society c/o Leydons Funeral Directors.

Gerry McIntyre, 11 Barleyfield, Bredagh, Carrigallen, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Gerry McIntyre,11 Barleyfield, Bredagh, Carrigallen and formerly of Drumhaldry, Carrigallen peacefully at Cavan General Hospital surrounded by his loving family, nurses and staff at Cavan General Hospital. Predeceased by his loving mother and father(Bridget and Willie) his brother(George) and nephew (Barry) Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife (Denise) his sons (Darren, Gavin and Adrian) His brother (Sean) and sister's in-laws, his grandchildren (Reece, Ella, Parker. Ivy, Logan and Noah) his nieces, nephews, family, friends and neighbours., Gerry will repose at his home (11 Bredagh) on Tuesday the 14th from 4pm- 8pm(house private at all other times please) Funeral Mass on Wednesday15th of June in Saint Mary's Church Drumeela at 11am followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Charles Arthur Wood Greaves, Lisduff School, Lisduff, Drumsna, Leitrim



On June 11th 2022 at Northwest Hospice Sligo. Charles passed away peacefully with his wife, who loved him so much, by his side. He is sadly missed by all his family and friends. A service in celebration of Charles’ life will be held at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan on Tuesday 14th of June at 12 noon. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired, to Northwest Hospice, Sligo.

Rose Connaughton (née Healy), Currabawn, Drumlish, Longford



Predeceased by her husband John, daughter Bernadette, sons Mark, Gerard, Pat and John. Deeply regretted by her daughters Mary and Kathleen, sons Liam and Gabriel, sisters Nanny (Athlone) and Helen (Hunter), brother Tommy (Longford), daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. House private please. Funeral Arrangements Later

May they all Rest in Peace