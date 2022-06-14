Hayfever misery as pollen counts set to remain high this week

There will be additional misery for hayfever suffers this week with pollen counts set to remain high for the coming days. According to the pollen forecast from Met Éireann, there will be a high to very high risk from grass pollen during warm, dry weather. Nettle pollen will also be airborne. Pollen counts will be high for Wednesday and Very High for Thursday and into Friday.

What can you do to help reduce the symptoms? Here are some top tips for dealing with hayfever:

Close the windows

Ensure the windows in your home and, if you are travelling, in the car, are kept closed at all times to ensure that pollen doesn't enter your environment.

Don't hang washing outside

If you have hayfever or if there is someone in your household with hayfever don't hang clothes outside to dry during high pollen count days. Pollen will collect on the clothes and this will only increase symptoms for sufferers when you bring the clothes inside.

Try some vaseline

Try applying a thin layer of vaseline inside your nostrils. This will help to reduce the amount of pollen passing into your body helping to reduce symptoms in hayfever sufferers.

Take an antihistimine

There are plenty of over-the-counter antihistamines available in pharmacies. Ask your pharmacist for the best one to suit your needs and budget.

Use antihistamine eye drops

If your eyes are itchy, watery and red, even when you take a regular antihistamine tablet, then speak to your pharmacist about antihistamine eye drops. They will help to reduce the allergic reaction.

Shower/wash your clothes after you come inside

If there has been a day with very high pollen counts and you have been out and about in it, remember to change your clothes and, if possible, take a quick shower, to wash away any pollen when you get home.

Speak to your doctor

If you find over-the-counter solutions are not working for you, speak with your doctor. They may recommend strong prescription medications or may opt to send you for specialist allergy testing.