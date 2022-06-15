What has the weather in store for Leitrim and surrounding areas on Wednesday, June 15?

Sunny spells expected today
Today, Wednesday, June 15 will be dry with sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 18 to 20 degrees in a light to moderate south to southwest breeze.
TONIGHT
Scattered showers will continue in the west and northwest, but other areas will be dry with clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees with a light southerly breeze.
