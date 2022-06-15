Search

16 Jun 2022

No grace period for unpaid parking in Carrick-on-Shannon

Watch out: Traffic Wardens are back in Carrick-on-Shannon next month

Parkign fine- file photo

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

15 Jun 2022 6:00 PM

Carrick-on-Shannon’s draft parking bye-laws were approved at this week’s Carrick Municipal District meeting and will be back in force next month.

The Carrick area councillors approved the new parking bye-laws and complimented locals on the number of submissions included. The new fee is €1 per hour and new machines will be able to take both coin and card payments.

Leitrim councillor walks out of AGM "in disgust" over chairperson election

The councillors asked that a “grace period” be included up to 20 minutes, so locals can quickly stop for the paper or to collect something on Main Street without being penalised. The fine for not paying for parking is €60.

Senior Engineer Shay O’Connor informed that “there will be no grace period.” But the traffic wardens have been told to be “reasonable” so someone who is parked for “just two minutes” will not return to a fine.

Cllr Finola Armstrong McGuire asked that “bigger” and “more exaggerated” signs be erected to show people the ample free parking around the town. The council said all car parks in the town are free with some just 100m from the main street.

Independent Cllr Des Guckian queried why the disabled parking bays are not being painted blue. Shay O’Connor said the council does not intend to paint the bays blue due to the aesthetic look of the new pavement. The white symbol will be painted on, and there will be signposts, but the issue will be “kept under review.”

