17 Jun 2022

New Sheemore Trail is almost complete

Cross on Sheemore

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

16 Jun 2022 7:00 PM

The Sheemore Trail is 90% complete. Leitrim County Council is currently completing accommodation works for adjoining land owners and will erect trail signs and driver feedback signs when these works are complete.

The car park has not been completed yet, “due to escalating costs currently on this project additional funding will be required to complete the car park, discussions are ongoing in this regard."

Fianna Fáil Cllr Paddy Farrell, who sought the update on the trail, welcomed this good news and said he hoped the extra funding for the car park will be approved shortly.

Cllr Enda Stenson said “it is a lovely addition to the area, ” he also paid tribute to all the landowners who co-operated with the works.

