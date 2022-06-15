Toy Show appeal sees €30,000 for Mohill Family Support Centre

The RTÉ Toy Show Appeal and the Community Foundation for Ireland announced today that over 1.1 million children and their families will benefit from donations raised during the 2021 Late Late Toy Show Appeal.

Over a memorable weekend last November, an audience of 1.8 million viewers helped raise over €6.6 million to help change children’s lives for the better.

The monies raised will now be used to support the work of registered children’s charities and community groups across the island of Ireland.

154 charities are to receive grants, up from 55 last year, and for the first time, at least one project in every county will benefit.

Among the beneficiaries is Mohill Family Support Centre which will receive €30,000 to support the emotional, behavioural, and mental wellbeing of children, young people and families living in direct provision.

Speaking about the announcement, Ryan Tubridy, the host of the Late Late Show, said: “The Irish public has simply blown us away with their generosity and kindness of spirit. The donations given will enrich the lives of children across our island who need it most to give them the support, care, and encouragement that they need. We want to offer a huge thank you to every single person who donated. We were truly overwhelmed with the response.”