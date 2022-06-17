‘Element of escalation’ in Manorhamilton man's offending, District Court hears

A 23-year-old man who faced a number of offences relating to “minuscule amounts” of drugs appeared before Manorhamilton District Court last week.

Cal Wogan, 3 Dillon Court, Church Lane, Manorhamilton faced charges of possession of cocaine at 3 Dillon Court, Manorhamilton on July 29, last year; possession of cannabis herb and a grinder on November 10, 2020 at Main Street, Manorhamilton and possession of cocaine at Dillon Court Carpark, Manorhamilton on May 31, 2021.

In his evidence, Sgt Gerry Curley detailed how Gda Butler conducted a search of Mr Wogan’s home at 3 Mill Court, Manorhamilton on July 29, 2021 and found a small amount of cocaine.

In a separate matter, Gda David Cummins had been on mobile patrol in the area of the Dillon Court carpark, Manorhamilton on May 31, 2021 when he observed two men walking towards the garda jeep. When they noticed the jeep they both turned and went the other way.

Gda Cummins got out of the jeep and stopped the men, speaking to Mr Wogan. He was told that the pair were “out looking for a missing dog”.

Gda Cummins noted a strong smell of cannabis on the defendant and when he searched Mr Wogan a brown substance was found hidden in the lining of his coat. This was later tested and found to be cannabis resin with an estimated street value of €20.

Sgt Curley also noted that Gda Kirrane had stopped the defendant on November 10, 2020.

Gda Kirrane observed the defendant walking down Main Street, Manorhamilton at 12.30am. She stopped and searched him and found a grinder in his pocket containing a small amount of cannabis herb.

Mr Wogan admitted that it was a cannabis herb and said that he did not realise that the grinder was in his pocket as he was headed to a friend’s house and normally would leave it at home.

It was noted that Mr Wogan had 14 previous convictions, most of which were for road traffic offences, but two were for the possession of drugs.

Mr Wogan’s solicitor, Eddie Henry, pointed out that all of the amounts of drugs found on his client were “very small”.

“On all occasions he was very cooperative with gardai,” he added.

He said his client “is engaging with the probation service” adding that he had a “rather challenging upbringing” moving from Dublin to Ballinamore and then on to Manorhamilton.

He noted that Mr Wogan was “extremely intelligent” but had dropped out of school at 14 and “has been at a loose end since then”.

“He was using drugs to relieve the pain he was suffering and he is trying to deal with his addiction problems,” noted Mr Henry.

“His (Mr Wogan’s) mother is as supportive as possible,” he added.

He noted that Mr Wogan has been referred to a psychologist by his GP.

Judge Sandra Murphy noted there appeared to be an “element of escalation” in Mr Wogan’s offending.

She adjourned the matter for an updated probation report and also sought a report from Mr Wogan’s GP or psychologist before adjourning finalisation to September 14, 2022.