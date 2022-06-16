Search

17 Jun 2022

Dowra school to compete in digital skills final on RTÉ2 today!

Thursday, June 16 5pm on RTE2

Dowra school to compete in digital skills final on RTÉ2 next week

The class of St Hugh's NS Dowra who will compete in the final

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

16 Jun 2022 3:30 PM

The final of Ireland’s first national digital skills competition, Ireland’s Future is MINE, is scheduled to be televised TODAY on RTÉ2 at 5pm and will be delivered through a collaboration between Microsoft Ireland and RTÉjr, the competition’s final will see St Hugh's National School from, Dowra, Co Leitrim and Moyvore Primary School from Co Westmeath battle it out for first place.

Launched in September 2021, the 'Ireland's Future is MINE' digital skills competition challenged primary school students to use Minecraft: Education Edition to think creatively, collaborate, problem-solve and shape Ireland’s sustainable future

Since its launch, schools across Ireland have entered the competition and students have explored fun challenges such as building their own NASA rover and coding their very own polar ice hut.
These challenges, made possible through Minecraft: Education Edition, are aligned to both the Republic and Northern Irish curriculums covering subjects from English, Maths, Science, Geography, SPHE and more.

Having successfully progressed through the various stages of the competition, which saw participation from 130 other primary schools across Ireland, St Hugh’s National Primary School and Moyvore Primary School will compete in the final phase of the digital skills challenge. The winner will receive the grand prize of laptops for the classroom plus a charging trolley for their school.

Good luck to the class in St Hugh's NS, Dowra!

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media