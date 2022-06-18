Search

18 Jun 2022

Leitrim recipient of PLATFORM 31 revealed

Jo Holmwood

Leitrim Observer Reporter

18 Jun 2022 5:00 PM

Jo Holmwood, a writer from Kinlough has been announced as the Leitrim artist for 2022 Platform 31 scheme.


This innovative scheme has returned for 2022, showing the commitment of Local Authority Arts Offices, together with the Arts Council, to supporting the continued development of artists throughout Ireland.
PLATFORM 31 is designed to support artists to reflect on and develop their practice or make work in a new way, while being connected with and supported by peer practitioners, advisors and mentors.


Speaking about the announcement, artist Jo Holmwood said “It's really exciting to be the Platform 31 recipient for Leitrim this year. I feel honoured to have my work recognised in this way and am really looking forward to developing my project through this opportunity.
“Leitrim County Council has always been really supportive of me as a writer. We are so lucky to have this infrastructure of arts offices at local level and, at the same time, it's wonderful to be connected with a national network of amazing practitioners.

“I will be developing new work over the coming months, and can't wait to share this more publicly at the end of the initiative.”
Leitrim Arts Officer Philip Delamere adde, “Platform 31 is a wonderful programme where all local authorities come together to support artists to develop their practice. I would like to congratulate this year’s recipient of the award, Jo Holmwood, who has contributed a huge amount to the arts in the northwest, not least though her work in recent years with Kids Own Publishing.

It’s fitting therefore that through this award Jo can make the same investment in her own work.”

