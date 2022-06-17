Search

17 Jun 2022

Garda warning issued about latest email scam

Leonie McKiernan

17 Jun 2022 4:04 PM

Gardaí are aware of a current E-mail based scam/ fraud where an individual receives correspondence claiming to be from An Garda Síochána. 

This correspondence states that the individuals computer is to be seized in relation to investigations into Child pornography - Paedophilia - Cyber pornography - Sex trafficking or some similar ‘judicial’ claim.

Gardaí are advising the public that An Garda Síochána does not and will not make contact with a person under investigation in this way.

We would like to remind the public of the following fraud prevention advice:

• Don’t respond to any unsolicited email seeking personal, financial or security advice.
• Never click on a link or attachment in an unsolicited email.
• If you believe the email is from a genuine source, verify this independently. Independently means independent of the email sender.
• Independently verify any requests for information and never use the contact details supplied to you by the caller or texter. Independent means independent of the caller or texter.

Further fraud prevention advice can be found here https://www.garda.ie/en/crime/fraud/ 

We would urge anybody who has received similar correspondence and has any concern about it to contact their local Garda station for advice.
 
An Garda Síochána also appeals to any person who may have inadvertently or otherwise engaged with this scam, or any similar scam,  and subsequently been a victim of this type of fraud to report it to their local Garda Station.

