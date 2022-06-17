The Friday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Sunny spells expected this afternoon
Rain in the morning and early afternoon will clear to give some sunny spells later. Highest temperatures range from 16 near the coast to 21 degrees in the east of Connacht with moderate southwest winds veering westerly as the rain clears.
TONIGHT
Becoming mostly dry tonight with clear spells developing. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in a light northwesterly wind.
Joy McGlynn, Interim Director, Tusla Education Support Service was joined by Thomas Monaghan – Recipient of Bursary in 2021 – at the launch of the Education and Training Bursary Scheme 2022-2023.
