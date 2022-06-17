The weekend weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Will it be sunshine or showers over the weekend?
On Saturday cloudy conditions will persist through much of the day in the southeast with sunshine developing elsewhere, along with isolated showers mostly in the northwest. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees in a moderate north to northwest wind.
Scattered showers will persist along Atlantic coasts on Saturday night with a mix of cloud and clear spells elsewhere. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees in a mostly moderate northerly wind.
Sunny spells and isolated showers on Sunday morning will give way to a mostly dry and sunny afternoon with highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees in moderate to fresh north to northeast winds. Turning chilly on Sunday night under clear skies with temperatures down to 6 to 9 degrees.
Joy McGlynn, Interim Director, Tusla Education Support Service was joined by Thomas Monaghan – Recipient of Bursary in 2021 – at the launch of the Education and Training Bursary Scheme 2022-2023.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.