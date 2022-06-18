Search

18 Jun 2022

Leitrim deaths - Saturday, June 18, 2022

Deaths in Leitrim

Deaths in Leitrim.

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Kathleen Quinn (née Hughes), St. Patrick's Street, Castlerea, Roscommon / Drumlish, Longford

Quinn (nee Hughes) St. Patrick’s Street, Castlerea, Co. Roscommon and formerly of Drumlish, Co. Longford. June 16th 2022, (peacefully) at the Mayo University Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Kathleen, predeceased by her husband Frank. Loving mother to Eamon and Siobhán (Castlerea), Dermot (Ballintubber), Cyril and Caithlin (London) and Shierdan (Castlerea). Kathleen will be sadly missed by her sons, daughters, grandchildren; Conor, Emer, Bróna, Jade, Amber, Cathal, Clare, Sean and Diarmuid, sons-in-law Gerry and Patrick, daughters-in-law Martina and Mary, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Reposing at McDonagh's Funeral Home, Castlerea on Sunday evening from 5pm until 7pm (walk through only please) with removal at 7:15pm to St. Patrick’s Church, Castlerea. Funeral Mass on Monday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in St. Joseph Cemetery, Castlerea. Kathleen’s funeral cortège will travel across New Road, down Church Road and up St. Patrick’s St. to St. Joseph’s Cemetery.

Arthur Rafferty, Fish Lane, West End, Bundoran, Co. Donegal

Arthur Rafferty, Fish Lane, West End, Bundoran, Co. Donegal and formerly of Aughnagar, Co. Tyrone and The Bird's Nest Bar, Bundoran. 12th June 2022, unexpectedly at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh.  Beloved husband of Marie and adored father to Ciaran (Joy), Stephen (Veronica), Declan (Lois), Cathy (John) and Mairona (Seamus), deeply regretted by his loving family, his grandchildren Ella-Rose, Ben, Mie, Eoghan, Cassie and Donnacha, brothers Jimmy and Eamon, sister Maureen, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, and all his many relatives, neighbours and friends. Predeceased by his parents Patrick & Kitty, his brother John and sisters Eileen and Mary. Removal from the family home on Saturday morning at 11.30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 12noon. Burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran.

May they all Rest in Peace.

