Search

19 Jun 2022

Leitrim deaths - June 19, 2022

Donegal deaths, Monday, March 5th

Reporter:

Leonie McKiernan

19 Jun 2022 10:13 AM

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Seamus Donohoe, Doogary, Killeshandra, Cavan

Seamus Donohoe, Doogarry, Killeshandra, Co. Cavan, 17th June 2022, peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family, wife Mairead, daughters Sarah and Áine, son-in-law Padraic, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. Removal from his residence on Monday morning, 20th June, at 11.30am to arrive at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Ballyconnell for 12 noon funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass will be livestreamed and can be viewed at the following link https://www.churchtv.ie/ballyconnell/  House private to family please. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Oakview Residents Comfort Fund.

David Corscadden, Roo, Blacklion, Cavan / Florencecourt, Fermanagh

David Corscadden, passed peacefully on 17th June surrounded by his loving family. David, of Roo, Blacklion Co. Cavan. A much-loved husband to Barbara. Devoted father and stepfather to Sara, Laura, Clare, and Dermot. A dear brother to Jane and brother-in-law Mark. A special step-grandfather to Jim. House private please. For anyone wishing to pay respects, a celebration of David’s life will be held at Ballycassidy House at 2.30 pm on Monday 20th June. David will be very sadly missed by his family, colleagues at Florence Court and wide circle of friends. The family would like to extend their special thanks to all the people who have cared for David both in hospital and at home. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Palliative Care Services at South West Acute Hospital made payable to Thomas Quinn Funeral Director Blacklion or any family member.

Hugh Kiernan, Drumroosk, Killeshandra, Cavan

The death has occurred of Hugh Kiernan, 16th June 2022, Reading, Berkshire, England and formerly of Drumroosk, Killeshandra. Predeceased by his parents John and Rose, deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Joan, sons John and Paul, sister Marie Mulligan (Drumroosk), nephews, niece, relatives and friends. Funeral in England. Arrangements to follow.  Funeral Arrangements Later

May they all Rest in Peace

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media