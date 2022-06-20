Effrinagh Crossroads Dance returns this week

Come dance at Effrinagh Crossroads this bonfire night 23rd June at 8pm.
After a three-year break the traditional dance meet up is back in full swing with a huge line up of local musicians, singers and dancers: Michael O’ Brien, Fionnuala Maxwell, Seán Ward, John Tuohy, Lorraine Sweeney, Ryan Owens, Clare Bohan, Pádraig Sweeney, Martin Brunsden, Paddy Cummins, Irene Guckian, Rónán Regan, Micheal O Ruairc, Eileen Guckian, Deirdre Ní Chéirín, Roisín Ní Fhachtnáin, Ryan Mulligan, Ryan Sheridan, Catherine Cullen, Aideen Burke, Gráinne Langton, Anna Crossley, Aisling Clarke, Fiachra O'Gaoithín, Edwina Guckian and many more.
The dance will be followed by local DJs Natalia Beylis and Willie Stewart kicking up the clay at 10pm in Gralton's Garden as the sun goes down with a mix of Old Time Dance Classics and a pinch of country. No parking at the crossroads between 7-11pm. Why not cycle to the event in your finest 1920’s clothing? ALL WELCOME!
Unnamed members of the Moran family - tenants or neighbours of the Slack Estate, 1893 - Leland Duncan Collection
