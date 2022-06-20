Picture gallery: Leitrim Women Through Time: Share Your Stories!

Do you have a story, an object, or a photograph that you think would be a good example of what everyday life was like for women in Leitrim in the past? If so, the 'Leitrim Women Through Time' project would love to hear from you!

This new community heritage project, run by North Leitrim Women’s Centre and Scéal Heritage Consultancy, is exploring and sharing knowledge and memories of the everyday lives of women in the county over hundreds of years.

The information the project gathers will be turned into a travelling museum exhibition, which will tour the county in 2022 and 2023. The project is kindly supported by the Heritage Council Community Grant Fund.



'Leitrim Women Through Time' is holding four community workshops in June, and all who would like to contribute to the project, or hear more about it, are very welcome to attend these. The 'Share Your Stories' workshops will present an introduction to the project’s work, discuss potential ideas and themes for telling the story of Leitrim women in the past, and give people the chance to share their memories and opinions.

The workshops will take place in the following venues:

Tuesday, June 21, 7pm – 10pm – Sexton’s House, Manorhamilton;

Wednesday, June 22, 7pm – 10pm – Mohill Family Support Centre, Canon Donohue Hall;

Monday, June 27, 7pm – 10pm – Ballinamore Library;

Tuesday, June 28, 7pm – 10pm – St. George's Heritage Centre, Carrick-on-Shannon.

-Shannon.



All are welcome to the workshops. Advance bookings via phone or email would be appreciated to give an idea of participant numbers, but walk-ins are also very welcome on the night. Come along and take the opportunity to share your knowledge and contribute to a unique heritage project!

For those who cannot make the workshops, but would like to contribute, can contact Scéal Heritage Consultancy directly at scealheritage@gmail.com or at 086 8891477.



For further enquiries on the project and workshops, people can contact Scéal Heritage at the contacts above, or North Leitrim Women’s Centre on info@northleitrimwomenscentre.ie or at 071 9856220.

