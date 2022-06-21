Consultation on Leitrim Age Friendly Strategy 2022-2025

A consultation is being held in the Bush Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon tomorrow, June 22 to contribute to the Leitrim Age Friendly Strategy 2022 - 2025.
The aim is to help all relevant agencies to work together to provide the best possible outcome for older people living in Leitrim.
The consultation will be held from 11am to 2pm and booking is required to attend. Contact community@leitrimcoco.ie
The consultation will be followed by the AGM of Leitrim Older Peoples Council will follow in the afternoon and new members are always welcome to attend the AGM.
Today (Tuesday, June 21, 2022) is the longest day of the year which is known as the Summer Solstice.
A free Family Treasure Hunt (1pm - 4pm) beginning outside The Bush Hotel with lots of great prizes to be won.
