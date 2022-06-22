Official opening of Ballinamore to Corgar Greenway in Leitrim

Leitrim County Council in conjunction with Ballinamore Development Committee held the official opening of the Ballinamore to Corgar Recreational Trail on Friday, June 17.

Speaking at the opening Peter Reynolds, Chairperson of Ballinamore Development Company said he hopes that eventually the Greenway will reach Ballyconnell.



He thanked the many people in attendance adding “to Shay O’Connor and all his team we cannot thank you enough for your unwavering assistance in getting this project across the line, I hope you can take pride in the end result today.

“Also present here today is Paddy Connaughton, Cavan County Director of Services, Paddy we hope to work alongside you to facilitate the merging of this Greenway along with the Ballyconnell Greenway.



“To Brian Smith and all in Leader funding we are very grateful for your assistance.

“To all the landowners who paved the way for The Greenway we offer our thanks and to the main contractor Frank Reynolds congratulations on a job well done.



“To Kay Maguire and Aidan Keegan a sincere thanks for your enduring help in maintaining the upkeep of our Greenway.

“Special thanks to my fellow directors of the Ballinamore Development Company especially long standing members Michael Dolan, Damien Hamill and Ciaran Smyth. Michael we cannot thank you enough for all your hard work, time and commitment to this and every project we are involved in.

“Three years ago I took over as Chairman of the Development Company. My predecessor Seddie McGovern worked tirelessly for our area so a heartfelt thank you to Seddie.

“Ballinamore has a lot of new projects completed, the Island Theatre and Childcare Centre to name a few and others which are in progress at this time like The Junction here beside us.



“Our thanks to all the volunteers who initiated these ideas and also our local council who has assisted.

“The Development Company has recently upgraded our enterprise centre and now includes seven offices and three units. We hope that anyone in the locality who needs assistance in starting up will contact us as we are here to help in any way we can.

“This Greenway has now been completed at the first stage, we are looking forward to commencement of the second stage as far as Aughawillan.”



He added “Our hope, and we ask all here to help us, is that the Greenway will reach Ballyconnell. We cannot underestimate the value of amenities like this to a small town like Ballinamore, the potential for tourism and enhancement of daily life for all our locals is immense.

“Lastly, but by no means least, I wholeheartedly want to thank and salute Gerry Darcy.

“As we all know we would not be gathered here today without Gerry's vision, hard work and persistence. He has personally called to every land owner between here and Ballyconnell.



“His enthusiasm and drive has inspired us all and what we see here today is the end result. So a massive thank you Gerry from all in the locality, today is your day,” Mr Reynolds concluded.