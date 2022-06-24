The Friday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Rain on the way today
A dull and wet day today, Friday, June 24 with outbreaks of showery rain spreading across the country from the west, turning heavy at times. Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees in light to moderate southerly winds.
Status Yellow warning issued
A Status Yellow Rain and Thunderstorm warning has been issued for Munster and Connacht today with heavy showers or longer spells of rain with thundery downpours in some places which may lead to spot flooding. The warning is in place from 12pm on Friday to 12pm on Saturday.
TONIGHT
Lowest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees in moderate to fresh southerly winds.
