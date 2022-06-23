Leitrim child ‘inches’ from being knocked down outside school

Urgent road safety works are needed at Drumlease NS, Dromahair after a young child was “inches” from being hit by a car outside the school gates last month.

Cllrs Padraig Fallon and Frank Dolan both had motions asking for traffic calming measures to be constructed at the school over the Summer holidays, at the Manorhamilton Municipal District meeting this week.



Cllr Fallon outlined that there was “very, very close” near accident where a young child was just “inches” from being hit outside the school on May 27. He said the principal, parents association and Board of Management contacted all local area councillors seeking a quick solution to speeding traffic at the school.

Emphasising the serious and urgent nature of the works, Cllr Fallon stated “It is only by the grace of God a child was not knocked down.”



Cllr Frank Dolan concurred with the statements and said the principal was in a “panic” after the incident.

He commented that people pay no attention to signs or warnings to slow down.

Cllr Fallon also asked if a lollipop/ crossing guard could be put there.

He noted some local authorities provide this service and asked if the local authority would look into acquiring someone through a rural/ community scheme.



Cllr Mary Bohan supported the motions and said both an immediate and long term solution is needed to address the issue at the school.

Cllr Bohan said people should know to slow down when driving close to a school.

Leitrim County Council said they have received a draft delivery plan for Drumlease NS from An Taisce Safe Route to School Coordinator, this plan will guide the Council to make infrastructural improvements at the front of the school.

The Council's Active Travel team have met with the BOM of the school to discuss the plans and tender documents are being drafted to carry out a design of the project.



In the interim the Council is looking at ramping the existing zebra crossing, subject to funding approval.

They also said they are not in a position to provide a lolipop service but suggested the school's BOM could look into the idea.