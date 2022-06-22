British travel professionals discover Leitrim and Drumshanbo

Four top British travel professionals are on a fact-finding visit around Ireland this week. The tour operators and an airline representative were invited here by Tourism Ireland, in conjunction with Fáilte Ireland and Tourism NI.
The aim of the visit is to familiarise the travel professionals with Ireland and our superb tourism offering, to encourage them to feature the destination in their holiday and tour programmes. Their action-packed itinerary included a visit a guided tour of wonderful The Shed Distillery in Drumshanbo.
Julie Wakley, Tourism Ireland’s Head of Great Britain, said, “We were delighted to invite these travel professionals to visit Leitrim and Ireland this week. Working with the travel trade is an important element of Tourism Ireland’s promotional programme in Britain – so fact-finding visits for groups like this are really important. Our aim is that when they return home, they will be even more enthusiastic about the destination, helping to secure a greater share of their business for the island of Ireland in 2022 and beyond.”
The above picture shows Laura Gelder, Charitable Travel; Maebh Rafferty, Tourism Ireland; Laura Hanley, Fáilte Ireland; Louise Fitzpatrick, Albatross Travel; and Karin Gidlund, Rabbie’s Tours, during their fact-finding visit to Ireland.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.