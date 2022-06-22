Search

22 Jun 2022

British travel professionals discover Leitrim and Drumshanbo

British travel professionals discover Leitrimand Drumshanbo

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

22 Jun 2022 5:31 PM

Four top British travel professionals are on a fact-finding visit around Ireland this week. The tour operators and an airline representative were invited here by Tourism Ireland, in conjunction with Fáilte Ireland and Tourism NI.

The aim of the visit is to familiarise the travel professionals with Ireland and our superb tourism offering, to encourage them to feature the destination in their holiday and tour programmes. Their action-packed itinerary included a visit a guided tour of wonderful The Shed Distillery in Drumshanbo.

Julie Wakley, Tourism Ireland’s Head of Great Britain, said, “We were delighted to invite these travel professionals to visit Leitrim and Ireland this week. Working with the travel trade is an important element of Tourism Ireland’s promotional programme in Britain – so fact-finding visits for groups like this are really important. Our aim is that when they return home, they will be even more enthusiastic about the destination, helping to secure a greater share of their business for the island of Ireland in 2022 and beyond.” 

The above picture shows  Laura Gelder, Charitable Travel; Maebh Rafferty, Tourism Ireland; Laura Hanley, Fáilte Ireland; Louise Fitzpatrick, Albatross Travel; and Karin Gidlund, Rabbie’s Tours, during their fact-finding visit to Ireland.

