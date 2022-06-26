Seamus O'Rourke brings 'The Handyman' to Drumshanbo

Seamus ORourke
As part of Leitrim's Local Like Performances this Summer Seamus O'Rourke will present 'The Handyman' in the Mayflower Ballroom, Drumshanbo on Thursday, June 30.
Hugh Spotten is the local Handyman. He is about to receive an award for his contribution to the community… but all is not what it seems in this small town, which is falling in on itself. Seamus O’Rourke explores friendship, relationships and how best to get noticed on your last day in this funny, yet a poignant look at rural life, which comes to Drumshanbo as part of the An Tostal festival.
Boyle Arts Festival 2022: Pianist Jonathan Ware and mezzo soprano Sharon Carty are part of the line up
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.