Beezneez returns with Unforgiven tour

The cast of Beezneez Unforgiven
There have been so many requests for a revival by Beezneez Theatre Company of John McDwyer’s hit play, 'Unforgiven', that it was inevitable that, as soon as we were epidemic free, the company would organise a renewal tour.
'Unforgiven' tells the story of bachelor brothers PJ and Eamonn who await their father’s death but for different reasons. Meanwhile, their neighbour, Mary, awaits her mother’s death, unaware of the different plans that the brothers have for her when their parents have passed.
When the father dies, another brother, Eamonn, comes home from America and several cats are thrown among the pigeons as the play unfolds in a riot of surprises
Beezneez open a 13 venue tour that starts in The Dock from Wednesday, June 29 to Saturday, July 2.
Booking is now open at (071) 9650828 or www.thedock.ie
