Stormy weather expected in Leitrim on Friday and Saturday

Rain and heavy showers are forecast
You wouldn't think it was summer given the weather forecast for Friday and Saturday in Leitrim.
Tomorrow will be cloudy and wet with rain and heavy showers moving northwards over Connacht, giving a risk of localised flooding. Highest afternoon temperatures of 15 to 17 degrees with light to moderate and variable winds.
You can expect possible thundery downpours at times.
Saturday will be also a cloudy and wet day with spells of rain and heavy showers. Some of the showers may be again be thundery.
