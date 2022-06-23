New Cathaoirleach elected for Ballinamore Municipal District

Cllr Enda McGloin is the new Cathaoirleach for Ballinamore MD
Cllr Enda McGloin has been elected unopposed as Cathaoirleach of Ballinamore Municipal District.
He takes over from outgoing Cathaoirleach, Cllr Caillian Ellis.
Cllr Paddy O'Rourke was also elected unopposed to fill the position of Leas Cathaoirleach.
The AGM for the full Council will be held tomorrow in Carrick-on-Shannon to select the Cathaoirleach and Leas Cathaoirleach for Leitrim County Council for 2022/23.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.