26 Jun 2022

Winner of the 2022 Cowboys & Heroes Star Search set to release album

Noel Boland

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

26 Jun 2022 4:00 PM

Country Singer/ Songwriter Noel Boland who was crowned the 2022 Cowboys & Heroes - search for a Country Star in Drumcoura is set to release his debut album this year.

The all-round star is originally from Carlow but now living in Wicklow. In December 2020 Noel won ‘Best Male Country Pop Vocal’ at the FP Country Music Awards.  Noel has been busy churning out four original songs and earlier this year signed his first publishing deal with renowned Irish Bardis Music Co. Ltd.

Noel won the Cowboys & Heroes competition earlier this month with his original song, ‘This Thing’, co-written with none other than country music sensation Johnny Brady! This is a great upbeat song, with Keith Urban vibes throughout, and is due for release later this year.
The music for the song was cut in Nashville by Chris Leuzinger, who has been a guitarist with Garth Brooks for over 30 years.
Chris is currently on tour with Garth and will be coming to Ireland in September 2022 for his series of live shows in Croke Park.

Earlier this year, Noel also penned a song with Nathan Carter’s Manager, John Farry. This song and all other original penned songs will be included on Noel’s upcoming album.

Noel's debut album will include 10 original country songs with something for everyone - this is one not to be missed! You can find Noel’s music on all the major platforms as well as on his website www.noelboland.com 

Local News

