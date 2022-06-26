Pictures: Three bedroom home in Leitrim is in walk-in condition

This three bedroom bungalow (circa 125 sq.m) at Corduff, Aughavas, Co Leitrim H12 X462 comes to the market in walk-in-condition and is ideally suited for use as a starter/family home.
Sited on 0.5 acres this property is located in a quiet rural area but yet close to the local national school and Aughavas village and is 8km from the nearby centre of Carrigallen and 12km from Mohill.
The property has the benefit of having a large garage and store attached which has the potential to be developed further and comprises of the following accommodation; hallway, living room (solid fuel stove), kitchen (fitted units), shower room, hotpress and three bedrooms.
Features include;
- Large garage and store room (suitable for variety of uses), additional storage in the attic which is part floored and accessed via stira,
- Private garden area to rear
- Ready for immediate occupation.
Viewing strictly by appointment only with sole selling agent.
Contact Gordon Hughes Estate Agents, Main Street, Ballinamore.
Tel: 00353 71964 5555
Email: info@ghproperty.com
Web: www.ghproperty.com
Mr. John Brady, Riverbank Restaurant shares holiday accommodation development plans with Cllr Felim Gurn, Cllr Frank Dolan and Cllr Mary Bohan
Laura Burke, Historian, Tony Bambrick, Ardcarne Graveyard Committee, Ann Murray, Teacher, Cllr Joe Murphy, Stephen Langan, Arlene Gilhooly, Teacher, and Jim Reynolds, Ardcarne Graveyard Committee
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.