Minister Feighan welcomes major reforms to Community Employment, Tus and Rural Social Scheme

Minister Frank Feighan
Minister of State and Sligo-Leitrim TD, Frank Feighan, has welcomed major reforms CE, TUS and Rural Social Scheme.
Speaking on the announcement Minister Feighan said, “I received confirmation this morning from my colleague, Minister Heather Humphreys, that she has secured cabinet approval for a number of reforms to Community Employment, Tus and the Rural Social Scheme”.
The reforms include:
“Minister Humphreys also confirmed to me that the application process for the ex-gratia payment for CÉ Supervisors and Assistant supervisors is being opened”, said Feighan.
Minister Feighan continued, “These schemes play a vital role in communities right across the country. Participants of the scheme can often work in areas such as community childcare and upkeep and maintenance of towns and villages throughout rural areas. I would like to acknowledge the hard work and commitment of participants of these schemes and the huge role they play within our local areas."
