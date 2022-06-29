Search

29 Jun 2022

Minister Feighan welcomes major reforms to Community Employment, Tus and Rural Social Scheme

Senator Frank Feighan.

Minister Frank Feighan

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

29 Jun 2022 11:39 AM

Minister of State and Sligo-Leitrim TD, Frank Feighan, has welcomed major reforms  CE, TUS and Rural Social Scheme.

Speaking on the announcement Minister Feighan said, “I received confirmation this morning from my colleague, Minister Heather Humphreys, that she has secured cabinet approval for a number of reforms to Community Employment, Tus and the Rural Social Scheme”.

The reforms include:

  • Removal of the six-year time limit for all participants on the Rural Social Scheme.
  • Eligibility for Tús extended to persons in receipt of Disability Payments
  • New flexibility to allow CE schemes to directly recruit eligible candidates to fill 30% of places.
  • Intreo to significantly increase the number of referrals to CE with schemes required to offer places to at least 60% of candidates referred.
  • New Pilot Scheme to extend eligibility to Qualified Adults to be explored
  • Continue to allow schemes to extend individual placements and retain existing participants in cases where no replacement candidate has been selected. This means that local services should not be impacted due to an inability to replace participants.
  • The CE and Tus scheme provide long-term unemployed with work experience in their local communities that will assist them in finding employment. The CE scheme currently has 19,000 participants right across the country, while there are currently 5,000 participating in the Tus scheme and 3,000 participants in the Rural Social Scheme.

“Minister Humphreys also confirmed to me that the application process for the ex-gratia payment for CÉ Supervisors and Assistant supervisors is being opened”, said Feighan.

Minister Feighan continued, “These schemes play a vital role in communities right across the country. Participants of the scheme can often work in areas such as community childcare and upkeep and maintenance of towns and villages throughout rural areas.   I would like to acknowledge the hard work and commitment of participants of these schemes and the huge role they play within our local areas."

