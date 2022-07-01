The Friday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding counties

Persistent rain expected later this evening
Today, Friday, July 1 will be mostly cloudy with dry intervals and some patchy drizzle or light showers at times. In the afternoon, more persistent rain will develop in the west and will spread eastwards through the evening. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees with moderate southwest winds becoming southerly.
TONIGHT
On Friday night, the rain will clear eastwards with clear spells and scattered showers following. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees.
Artist Nick Miller: Flowering and Seeding oil painting which is part of this new exhibition at The Dock
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.