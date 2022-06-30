Deaths in the Leitrim area - Thursday, June 30

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Detta Conlon (nee Moffatt) - Geevagh, Co Sligo / Annaduff, Co Leitrim



The death has taken place of Detta (Mary Bernadette) Conlon (née Moffatt) (ex NT) Coolmurla, Geevagh, Co Sligo and late of Gortinee, Annaduff, Co Leitrim, peacefully, on Tuesday, 28th June, surrounded by her loving family in the wonderful care of the staff of Abbey Haven Nursing Home, Boyle.

Predeceased by her husband Leo, her grandson Cathal and her parents Edward and Kathleen Moffatt. Deeply regretted by her sons, Gerard, Keelan and Raymond, daughters Louise (Lavin), Muriel (Frazer) and Jenny (Bruen), her sons-in-law Austin, Jimmy and Turlough, daughters-in-law Martina, Michelle and Tracy, her sisters Netta (Kelly), Vonni (Noonan), brothers Eamonn and Seán, sisters-in-law, Margaret, Dympna, Nora, and Gabrielle, brother-in-law Liam, her adored grandchildren Gavyn, Emer, Rachel, Thomas, Darren, Andrea, Yvonne, Sarah, Walter, Micheál, Sorcha, Aisling, Nikhil, Liam, Evan, Oscar, Matthew and Conor, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Shivnan’s Funeral Home, Ballyfarnon on Thursday evening, June 30th, from 5.30 p.m. until 8.30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Joseph’s Church, Geevagh on Friday, July 1st, at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Kilmactranny Cemetery. House private please. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on Geevagh.ie Facebook Page.

Hugh Masterson - West Haven, Connecticut / Moyne, Co Longford

Hugh Masterson, West Haven, Connecticut, USA and formerly of Firmullagh, Moyne, Co Longford, peacefully in Yale University Hospital, Connecticut, U.S.A. He was surrounded by his loving family following an illness borne with great dignity and courage. Predeceased by his parents Pee and Catherine, sisters Kathleen and Alice. Hugh will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his heartbroken family. Wife Donna and family, brothers Michael, Peter, John Joe, Patrick and Diarmuid, sisters Emily and Ann, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, Aunt Nan, relatives and a wide circle of friends both in Ireland and the U.S.A. Hugh's Funeral Cortege will leave his residence at Firmullagh Moyne on Sunday, 3rd July at 10.30am via Moyne Cross to arrive at St Mary's Church Legga for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Legga Cemetery. Hugh's Funeral Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchtv.ie/legga/

May they all Rest in Peace.