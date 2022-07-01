Carrick Primary and Mental Health Care Centre is officially opened

Carrick-on-Shannon Primary and Mental Health Care Centre
Minister of State for Public Health, Wellbeing and the National Drugs Strategy, Frank Feighan T.D. today officially opened the Carrick-on-Shannon Primary and Mental Health Care Centre.
The tape was cut to mark the official opening of the impressive medical centre in the heart of Carrick-on-Shannon this afternoon.
Operational since May 2021 and employing nearly 60 people the centre offers a huge range of services including Public Health Nursing, Physiotherapy (Adult and Children), Orthoptic service, Opthalmics, Antenatal/Gynaecology clinics, Cardiac Diagnostics, NoWDOC (GP Out of Hours Service), Dietetics, Occupational Therapy, Dental services, Speech and Language Therapy, Podiatry, Psychology, Community Medicine, Paediatric Consultant clinic, Smoking Cessation, Civil Marriage Ceremonies, Addiction Services, Social Prescribing, Psychiatry of Older Adults, Orthotics and Prosthetics clinic, Breastfeeding Peer support group, and Mental Health services. It is also the site of the Carrick-on-Shannon COVID-19 Vaccination Centre.
Present at the event was Paul Reid, CEO of the HSE, who resides in Carrick-on-Shannon, as well as local TDs Martin Kenny and Marian Harkin, Cathaoirleach of Leitrim County Council, Cllr Ita Reynolds-Flynn, as well as Cllrs Finola Armstrong-McGuire, Enda McGloin, Paddy Farrell and Padraig Fallon.
See full report in next Wednesday's Leitrim Observer.
