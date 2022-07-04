Search

04 Jul 2022

Leitrim's first Park Run in Ballinamore this Saturday

Ballinamore Park Run

Leitrim's first Parkrun takes place this Saturday, July 9 at 9.30am in Ballinamore.

The event is held at over 130 venues throughout the country and over 5km each Saturday morning.  It takes place also in the UK and many other counties.To take part a person needs to register in advance in order that a time can be allocated at the end.  Go to Parkrun Ireland and follow instructions there. Registration is free and does not have to be renewed as the person concerned receives a barcode which can be used at any Parkrun venue.  

The Ballinamore Parkrun will begin at the top of the greenway beside the builders' fence at St Felim's yard.  It will continue to Corgar and return by the same route to the start point where it will do a lap of the playing field (coned) and turn up on the greenway again to finish adjacent the long jump pit. At the finish all concerned will be given a place disc and that with the barcode will enable placing and time to be recorded.

